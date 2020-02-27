North-east council’s handed £8m boost as agreement over budget reached

Local authorities in the north-east are set to receive almost £8 million extra after the Scottish Government reached an agreement over its budget.

Ministers agreed a deal with the Scottish Greens to pass the budget at all stages of parliament.

The deal will see an additional £95 million allocated to local authorities across the country.

Aberdeen City Council, which announced a raft of cost-saving measures earlier this week ahead of its budget next week, is set to receive around £3.3m extra.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden previously warned the authority would have to save £38m over the next 12 months.

Reacting to the news of the agreement, he said: “I welcome any extra money for Aberdeen City Council.

“That will take the deficit down to around £35 million, which just shows the extent of the underfunding the council had in the original budget put forward.

“The extra money is of course to be welcomed, but it is certainly not enough.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council, which revealed a funding gap of £27m, will receive more than £4.6m as part of the agreement.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “This budget is a good deal for Aberdeenshire and a good deal for Scotland – and I’m delighted it is now set to receive the support of the Scottish Parliament.

“The north-east will benefit from our share of an extra £95m for local government.

“The Scottish Government had already backed Police Scotland with a budget increase of £42m.

“That will now increase that support to £60m overall with £50m of investment for frontline services.

“We have made significant investments to tackle the climate crisis, with funding for a green deal, low carbon travel and £1.8bn of low emission infrastructure.

“In light of the Scottish Government’s willingness to compromise on issues identified by all parties, I hope every party can get behind the budget.”