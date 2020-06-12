North-east council’s funding bid for physical distancing measures in towns approved

A north-east council’s £310,000 bid to create temporary social distancing measures in towns across the region has been approved.

Aberdeenshire Council applied to the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund, which is administered on behalf of Sustrans, and has now had confirmation it has been successful.

The funding will cover 100% of the cost of the temporary infrastructure projects to ensure safe walking, wheeling and cycling as lockdown is eased.

Priority is being given to town centres in Banchory, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

The Evening Express today revealed some of the plans the council has drawn up, which include one-way streets, cones to extend pavements and barriers erected.

The local authority is continuing to engage with councillors, businesses, community councils, bus operators and emergency services on the proposals.

Karen McGregor, Director of Sustrans Scotland, said: “It’s clear that people across Scotland want to do the right thing during Coronavirus. They want to look after their physical and mental health.

“They also want to make sure that they are keeping to physical distancing guidelines while still being safe on our streets.

“Providing funding support to Aberdeenshire Council through our Spaces for People programme will make it easier and safer for people to travel across Aberdeenshire for essential travel and exercise.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “These physical distancing measures are being introduced to enable visitors to our town centres to move around freely and safely, which will in turn assist in the economic recovery of the area.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: