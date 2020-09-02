North-east councils committed to helping tackle homelessness in region

Council leaders in the north-east have vowed to continue tackling homelessness in the region.

The Scottish Government has published its Homelessness in Scotland report for 2019/20, which covered the period from April 1 2019 to March 31 2020.

Across Scotland, 31,333 households were assessed as homeless in 2019/20 – an increase of 4% on the year before.

Aberdeen City has the sixth-highest number of homeless households in Scotland, behind Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire, however, there were less homeless households compared with last year. Aberdeenshire ranked ninth in Scotland.

Both local authorities have less homeless households per 1,000 people than the national average.

In 2019/20, there were 1,486 applications for homeless accommodation in Aberdeen, and 1,224 in Aberdeenshire.

The average time from an application being accepted to an assessment being made was 15 days in Aberdeen and 17 in Aberdeenshire.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s homelessness spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council continues to place great emphasis on preventing and alleviating homelessness. As part of our rapid rehousing transition plan, where homelessness occurs, we are focused upon reducing the time spent in temporary accommodation.

“We are also acutely aware of the Scottish Government Unsuitable Accommodation Order, and as a result, we have closed one facility, known locally as St Fitticks House.

“We are also Consortium Partners in the National Pathfinder Programme known as Housing First, providing support for those who have complex circumstances”.

As of 31 March, there were 298 households in temporary housing in Aberdeen and 268 in Aberdeenshire.

Of those in Aberdeen, 260 were in social sector accommodation, 25 in hostel and five in a bed and breakfast, with the remainder, classed as being in “other” accommodation.

This is a decrease of 24% on the previous year.

In Aberdeenshire, 235 were in social sector accommodation, 45 in a hostel, and the remaining in another form of temporary housing.

The number of households in temporary accommodation at the end of March 2020 was down by 23%.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The release of the Scottish Homelessness Statistics show the continued progress being made by Aberdeenshire Council to address homelessness through a rapid rehousing approach with its focus on homeless prevention, reducing number and duration of placements in temporary accommodation (TA) and supporting tenancy sustainment to end repeat homelessness.

“Aberdeenshire Council had no households in B&B as at 31 March 2020 – reflecting the commitment that has been made to ending the use of this type of accommodation. Further to this, 98% of placements in TA were in local authority accommodation.

“The time spent in TA and the overall homeless journey time continues to be reduced and the authority remains committed to achieving further reductions.”