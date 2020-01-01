North-east council’s climate change review shows drop in carbon emissions

Aberdeenshire Council has released a summary of its annual Climate Change Duty Report.

The findings show the public body’s total carbon emissions for 2018-19 was 57,992 tonnes of CO2e, which is equivalent to the energy use of an average house for 5,000 years.

The figures are down 13% from 2017-18. Travel emissions were also reduced by 15% compared to the previous year.

The report comes as the council revealed its aims to reduce emissions by 44% by 2025.

The council said: “The Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009 requires us to act sustainably, contribute to carbon emissions reduction targets and to climate change adaptation.

“We are expected, along with all Scotland’s public bodies, to lead by example in combating climate change and making a valuable contribution towards achieving our emissions reduction targets.”