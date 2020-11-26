Supply lists have been increased and blended learning is in place to help north-east schools deal with any teacher shortages as a result of Covid-19.

More money has also been invested into recruiting teachers across the region.

Some schools in Aberdeenshire have been closed to pupils in recent weeks such as Aboyne Primary and The Gordon Schools, as a result of staff self-isolating.

In Aberdeen, the local authority said it had focused on increasing supply lists to ensure that demand for teachers could be met, although no schools have yet had to close due to lack of staff.

It also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that rigorous hygiene measures were in place in schools to safeguard both teachers and pupils.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “To date, we have not had to close any schools as a result of shortages in staffing. We continue to closely monitor staffing levels so that we can ensure that our Education Service resources are where they need to be. We have also increased our supply lists.

“We are also making sure that our staff and children and young people are as Covid secure as possible through the provision of PPE and tight risk assessments. These approaches reduce any risk of in-school transmission and ensure that we maintain staffing levels as much as possible.”

Aberdeenshire Council said that around 4,700 members of teaching and non-teaching support staff had been absent for Covid-19-related reasons, including those who were working from home while self-isolating.

The local authority said that rather than increasing its supply list it had invested in recruiting more teachers.

Blended learning has also been utilised though the council says a “tiny fraction” of pupils have been undertaking online lessons as a result of teachers self-isolating.

Craig Clement, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of resources and performance, said: “As an authority with a large school estate, the number of those self-isolating represents a small percentage of the total available workforce.

“Where staff are required to self-isolate, they will carry out alternative duties from home where possible, and a number of those reported have since returned to work”

The local authority has also been encouraging former teaching staff to consider taking up supply teaching if possible.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council added: “We have a dynamic approach to the recruitment and support of teaching services provided by colleagues who are supply or relief teaching staff.

“Covering a large geographic area, the council approach encourages former teaching staff, to consider supply teaching if appropriate to their circumstances. A year-round recruitment is available which may be geographically adjusted depending on the needs of the area to balance both local need and to reduce travelling distances involved for staff. We have not experienced any significant change in its supply requirement across the learning estate.

“The number of pupils enjoying online learning as a direct result of teaching staff self-isolating represents a tiny fraction of the vast majority of classes which are going ahead as normal across Aberdeenshire.

“Is it worth noting pupils self-isolating will also be undertaking online learning. Rather than increasing our bank of supply staff, we have invested in recruiting more permanent and fixed-term team teachers (and support staff), ensuring that more support can be provided to children and young people where it is required, and also flexibility for circumstances where colleagues need to self-isolate.

“This also helps us to strike a careful balance between placing staff where they are required and mitigating against the risk of absences due to Covid-19.”