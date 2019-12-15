North-east councillors vote to scrap cap on developer contributions

Moray councillors have unanimously scrapped a cap on developer contributions.

At a meeting of its planning and regulatory services committee, members were told that the true cost of supporting developments with infrastructure continues to be subsidised by the local authority.

As well as the removal of the cap, planning staff have also been authorised to negotiate more appropriate levels of financial contributions.

A planning officer said: “By removing the cap, the number of viability claims will likely increase and the removal of the cap does not mean that the council will achieve the full cost of infrastructure, as each case will have to be treated on its merits.

“It is however likely that more than £6,500 per residential unit will be secured towards infrastructure requirements and the council’s contribution towards the cost of infrastructure will therefore be reduced.”