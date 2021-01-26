North-east councillors urged to approve report against rezoning housing development

North-east councillors have been recommended to approve a report which will keep a new development zoned to Hillside School.

A report into the rezoning of the Leathan Fields development in Portlethen will be discussed by Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee on Thursday.

A consultation event took place last year for the proposals for the rezoning of Hillside School, which had suggested the Leathan Fields site should be zoned for either Portlethen or Fishermoss Schools, rather than Hillside.

However, it was found through the consultation event, which ended in August, that the majority of people who gave their views did not support the rezoning of the site away from Hillside School, and said that it would put pressure on the school rolls for the other sites.

A report which will be discussed at the education and children’s services committee on Thursday states: “Parent/carers and stakeholders are overwhelmingly against the rezone of the Leathan Fields site to either Portlethen or Fishermoss School. They strongly believe that the site should remain within the catchment for Hillside School.

“Education Scotland agreed with the community in terms of their reservations for rezoning children to a school considerably further away from one which is within easy walking distance.

“Officers recommend that the Leathan Fields site should not be rezoned to either Portlethen or Fishermoss School and that it should remain within the catchment area for Hillside School.”