North-east councillors urged to agree to review of council’s priorities

Aberdeenshire Council is set to review its priorities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local authority agreed its five-year council plan following the 2017 local government election, and it forms the basis for all decisions and activity by the council during its lifespan.

But services have been thrown into chaos in the last six months as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which has severely stretched the council’s resources.

It was predicted to have a shortfall of around £8.5 million in the first quarter of the current financial year due to loss of income and increased costs.

The estimated shortfall could reach £60 million by March 2022.

Now councillors will be urged to scrap the agreed plan and approve plans to come up with a new set of priorities to support the region’s recovery from the pandemic.

The proposals are contained within a report which will be discussed at the full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council later this week.

It reads: “The impact of Covid-19 on Aberdeenshire Council and the communities we

serve necessitates bringing this report before the full council in order to set new

council priorities to ensure the organisation is able to maximise service delivery

and associated resources to those areas most in need at this challenging time.

“Since March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on Aberdeenshire communities, the economy and on public services.

“The council has significant work to address the impacts on our communities and

businesses of Covid-19 and importantly the budgetary impact to the council and, therefore, in turn to the communities we serve.”

Aberdeenshire’s current focus for 2017-2022 centres around supporting a sustainable, diverse economy, improving transport and digital links in communities, raising attainment in schools and having the right mix of housing.

It also prioritises the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, working to reduce poverty, responsible financial planning and tackling climate change.

If councillors give the green light to the review, a fresh set of priorities are proposed, based around three pillars called Our People, Our Environment and Our Economy.

And the council’s budget would be realigned to help it deliver on its priorities.

The report adds: “Underpinning the priorities are a number of key principles. They are right people, right places, right time; responsible finances; climate and sustainability;

community planning partnership local outcome improvement plans; human

rights and public protection; tackling poverty and inequalities; digital infrastructure and economy.

“These provide the framework by which the council will be expected to operate in delivering the priorities.”

Councillors have been urged to give the priority review the green light on Thursday.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said: “The effects of Covid-19 on everyone is obvious and the council is no different.

“Now that we are moving from the response phase into recovery, we need to ensure that all of our council services are fit for the new normal – whatever that is.

“This was an opportunity to reflect on all aspects of the work of the council and we decided that a more focussed approach would be more suited to the current circumstances.

“Our three pillars and six strategic priorities are the starting point for the more detailed discussions that will now follow on what we want our council services to look like over the coming months and years.

“We took a report through council a few weeks ago to start looking at a refreshed Medium Term Financial Strategy (MTFS).

“That refresh was required because the current financial assessment is that the council need to save in excess of £60 million pounds over the next 20 months dur to Covid-19 costs and loss of revenue.

“Everything that the council does will have to be reviewed and we thought that having a focus on more concise strategic priorities would help with those very difficult discussions.”

He added: “We have two reports to council on Thursday – the council priorities review and the recovery strategy – and the two matters are linked.

“Our recovery will be challenging as we try and get from the lockdown situation back to something more normal.

“That has to build on the years of experience across the council but also recognise that many things have changed over the last four months.

“Looking at all of that under revised council priorities, will help inform the really difficult decisions that are going to have to be made in order to balance our very out-of-balance budget.”