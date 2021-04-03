North-east councillors have learned about the development of a scheme that aims to protect and increase biodiversity.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee will work alongside communities as part of the Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy.

It is hoped that the scheme encourages responsible energy, waste and water management in school buildings.

The council services and communities will safeguard the environment and protect natural surroundings at schools, community campuses and other educational facilities as part of the strategy.

A key element of it is the creation and implementation of a Sustainability Policy for Schools.

This will be developed with pupils and school staff, along with support from elected members and colleagues from other council services.

Initiatives in the policy involve the development of plans with schools to implement initiatives for the management of green spaces on school sites.

Possibilities include areas being used for growing food, planting orchards and polytunnels, opportunities for greater levels of food and general waste recycling, and a reduction in the amount of paper used.

Laurence Findlay, Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services, said: “It is pleasing to see such a collaborative approach taken to a vitally important issue that will play a big part in the lives of the children and young people attending our schools.

“It is therefore great that pupils are involved in the implementation of this strategy along with other council services. By working together, we can collectively make a difference.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s interim head of resources and performance, Anne-Marie Davies MacLeod, added: “I have confidence that the range of activity planned within our strategic approach will make our schools more sustainable as well as provide opportunities to educate and empower children and young people as leaders and agents of change in our response to climate change and sustainability.”