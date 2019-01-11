North-east councillors to vote on plans to scrap free parking in town centres

Councillors will meet next week for a crunch vote on plans to scrap free car parking in town centres across Aberdeenshire.

The free parking periods could be ditched in a bid to help close a budget gap of £211,000.

Under the new proposals, drivers would pay a set charge of 50p for the first hour of parking in all towns across the local authority area.

Aberdeenshire Council said officers had “exhaustively” studied the best action to take, as the current system was not sustainable, and argued a small charge would be the most effective way to address the loss of money.

However, organisations including Stonehaven Business Association (SBA) have lodged a petition with the authority calling for the free parking to be retained.

They claim the plans would have an “undoubtable negative impact” on the town.

Aberdeenshire has more than 100 car parks with charges only applying in 24.

Councillors will be asked to approve the changes when they meet at Woodhill House on Thursday.

If given the go ahead, the earliest the charges could be introduced would be August 1 2019.