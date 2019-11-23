North-east councillors to host ‘tourism tax’ summit

Aberdeenshire councillors will meet next week to discuss proposals to introduce a “tourist tax”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs this year that the Scottish Government will consult on plans to give councils the power to set a transient visitor levy, often called a “tourist tax”.

A paper to be presented to members of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee has revealed it is “likely” to be summer 2021 before the power is available to local authorities.

It adds the Scottish Government has suggested a further period of at least one year to allow for consultation with the industry, meaning it could be 2022 before income would be generated by the tax.

The report, prepared by Alistair Reid, team manager of business and industry, said Aberdeen City, Highland and Edinburgh City Councils have all been supportive of the scheme and “actively campaigning” for its introduction.

However, Aberdeenshire Council has “remained neutral” on its position to date, with the report neither implying support or otherwise for the scheme.

A survey carried out by the local authority into the proposals gathered a total of 29 responses from a variety of visitor attractions, hotels and Airbnb providers.

Its findings show the majority – 17 of the 29 respondents – are against the proposal, with seven in favour and five saying it depends on what income can be generated.

The scheme – similar to those in cities including Paris, Barcelona and New York – could mean tourists would pay an additional £1 per night for hotel stays, with the money going to the local authority to spend on helping to promote the city.

One of the anonymous comments received during the consultation branded the proposal a “terrible idea”. It added: “As we strive to increase tourism into an area not well known or indeed normally on a tourist map, this will just do further damage to the area and be seen as greed.”

Councillors will consider the report when they meet at Woodhill House on Thursday.