North-east councillors to discuss plans for new cemetery

Councillors will be asked to back the creation of a new north-east cemetery.

Aberdeenshire Council wants to build it on land outside Turriff and, if approved, it would have more than 2,500 lairs and 1,500 casket lairs.

A report said there was a need for a new cemetery as the town’s current one is “rapidly approaching capacity” and there’s “no scope” for extending it.

The site would be accessed from a new road and there would be a 60-space car park.

Local authority planning bosses have recommended the plans for approval and it will be discussed by the Formartine area committee tomorrow.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report by Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said there was only one letter objecting to the plan, citing concerns over drainage and badgers.

He said: “With regard to the field drain, the respondent has highlighted that there is a culverted drainage just outside the eastern boundary of the application site.

“Their concern is regarding the proposed planting for the memorial garden may damage the pipe.

“The applicant will be made aware of this and ensure that the design of the garden and the species of plants chosen will not impact on this drain.

“It may be the case badgers are in the area, however, there are no records of any badger setts.”