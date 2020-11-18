North-east councillors to discuss plans for community councils

Councillors have been recommended to approve proposed changes to community councils when they meet this week.

A meeting of full Aberdeenshire Council will be held tomorrow, where future rules for community councils will be discussed.

Part of the proposals include bringing in a single election date every three years for all community council members which will match national procedures.

Aberdeenshire Council has said the change would ensure a consistent approach to membership and democratic elections across the region, and will also be more efficient and cost effective.

It is also hoped it will improve election turnouts.

The new strategy also includes measures for dealing with disciplinary processes for community council members, due to some issues at several different community councils in the region.

The report, prepared by acting Garioch area manager Ann Overton, said: “The majority of community councils have been active since the onset of the pandemic and have been meeting online, communicating by email and generally ensuring that their business is carrying on, therefore, it was reasonable that an online and digital consultation could be carried out and if there were requests for paper documents then this could be met.

“Following some issues at several community councils in different areas, it became apparent that the current disciplinary procedure in Schedule 7 required further consideration.

“It also became clear that community councils need their own powers to impose sanctions on members following the disciplinary procedure being followed.”

A formal consultation process was carried out with community councils in the region, which began in August.

Some expressed that they would like to see the boundaries of their community council area changed.

These included Mintlaw and District, Birse and Ballogie, Echt and Skene and Inverurie.

The report added: “Area offices are very aware of any issues that community councils have with boundaries and the expected responses have been received.

“The relevant area committee will be specifically reported to in terms of the boundary matter and that committee will determine any change, such change would be implemented thereafter.”