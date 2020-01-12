North-east councillors to discuss British Sign Language plans

Councillors will meet next week to discuss progress on a plan to improve access to services for British sign language users.

Aberdeenshire Council’s British Sign Language (BSL) Local Plan 2018-2024 was approved by the local authority’s business services committee in September.

Now members of the committee will be asked to give feedback on progress made so far.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report to be presented to councillors on Thursday said examples of progress include work in the region’s schools on expanding the BSL support and learning to non-BSL staff and pupils.

One example provided in the paper mentions where there was a deaf pupil going to an academy, all primary seven pupils in local primary schools were given deaf awareness sessions.