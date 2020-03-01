North-east councillors to debate barriers at work for International Women’s Day

Politicians will discuss the barriers females still face in the workplace at an event next month to mark International Women’s Day.

MSPs and local councillors have invited women and girls to share their experiences to help them tackle equality issues.

The session, which will be held in the library at Portlethen Academy library on March 7, also aims to inspire others to seek employment in politics.

Councillor Alison Evison, leader of Aberdeenshire Labour and Communities Alliance, organised the discussion.

She said: “International Women’s Day is an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women in the past, to identify the inequalities which still exist, and to focus on creating a more equal future.

“It brings women together to give each other support and encouragement in a world that can seem hostile.

“We know that women are still experiencing barriers to full participation in politics and employment and we have certainly not yet achieved equality.”

Ms Evison said only 29% of councillors in Scotland are women.

And she believes a range of cultural and work factors are to blame for inequality in the workplace.

She said: “These may relate to the balancing of work with caring responsibilities and expectations around the roles women fulfil.

“We still need greater appreciation of wellbeing and of how the menopause, for example, impacts on women in the workforce.”

She added: “Workplaces are not always designed with the needs of women in mind and there are still unfortunate incidences of everyday sexism which have a negative effect on women.

“We need to work together to develop more of a culture of civility and respect.”

MSP Maureen Watt, who will also be at the event, said: “I look forward to hearing the views of participants and encouraging woman to engage in politics by sharing some of my experiences.”

All women and girls from the north-east are welcome at the talk, which will also be attended by members of the Scottish youth parliament.

MSYP Valeria Indyukova said: “There definitely needs to be more engagement of young people, and especially young women, in politics.

“Not only would this mean that everyone is represented, but would also allow for more diversity of opinion, which is necessary for a more inclusive community.”

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

The event in Portlethen will be held from 10.30am until noon.