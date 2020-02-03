North-east councillors to consider Scout group’s funding bid

A north-east Scout troop’s funding bid is to be considered by councillors.

Inverurie Scout Group has applied to the Aberdeenshire Charity Trust for more than £600 to help fund a place for four years.

The cash would be used to help a youngster who would not otherwise be able to afford to attend.

A report on the funding bid said: “The area committee is asked to consider an application for funding for Inverurie Scout Group for £624.50 towards the cost of a fully funded place at Scouts from Inverurie and District fund.

“This would be for the relief of those in need by reason of age, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or other disadvantage.

“The funds would be used to cover expenses such as uniform, group camp costs and other activities.”

Members of the Garioch area committee will discuss the application at its meeting tomorrow.