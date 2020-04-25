North-east councillors to consider licensing applications

North-east councillors will consider three different licensing applications.

A golf club and hotel have made applications to alter their current licences.

The owner of Newburgh-on-Ythan golf club hopes to get the go ahead for an outdoor drinking area.

According to a report, there have been no objections to the application but police said it should not be used by patrons after 10pm at night.

The document said the golf club accepted this condition.

It said: “Police Scotland recommended that the outdoor drinking area is subject to a terminal hour of 10pm and that no amplified music is played there.

“The applicant accepted this to be added as a local condition.”

The Gordon Arms Hotel in Huntly has applied for a variation to its licence to permit bar meals and the selling of takeaway snacks and non-alcoholic drinks outwith core hours from Cheers bar in the morning.

They are also looking to introduce activities at the bar with indoor sports being considered.

A report said part of the application meant they could need to make changes to the building and the issue was raised with Aberdeenshire Council’s planning service.

It said: “A comment was made from planning that should any permanent fixtures and fittings be required, listed building consent may be required.

“The applicant was advised to make contact with the planning service should this be the case.”

Budget supermarket giant Aldi has also applied for a provisional premises licence for its new Portlethen store which is required for a building where alcohol is sold.

It is understood Aldi is to move into the former Homebase store, which closed down last year.

Councillors will discuss the applications when they meet on Wednesday.