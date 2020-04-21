North-east councillors to be asked to defer decision on Living Wage status

Councillors are to be asked to defer a decision on whether a north-east local authority should become an accredited Living Wage employer.

Aberdeenshire Council has been considering options around becoming accredited under the scheme with Living Wage Scotland (LWS) for some time.

To receive this status, the Real Living Wage (RLW) must be paid as a minimum to all direct employees and agency suppliers taken on through contracts.

Currently, 20 out of the 32 Scottish local authorities have the full status, including Aberdeen City Council.

The current RLW is set at £9.30 per hour.

A report, which will be heard before councillors at this week’s meeting of the council’s Business Services Committee, will recommend that the decision on whether to take the extra step is pushed back.

All employees of the council are already paid in line with the scheme.

A report by Ritchie Johnson, director of business services, prepared by community benefits and sustainable procurement manager Stuart Calderwood, said: “The council has been considering options around seeking full accreditation with Living Wage Scotland or ensuring that the Real Living Wage, currently £9.30 per hour, be paid as a minimum to all direct employees and agency framework suppliers engaged through on-framework contracts.

“To date, Aberdeenshire Council has not progressed full accreditation although the option to do so has remained under review.

“In terms of other contracted and subcontracted staff (where the council is not in direct control of payments), RLW cannot be mandated or, in isolation, be a factor in award criteria.

“It is this element which provides a significant challenge at this time.”

The report added that a full-time position would require to be created initially to oversee the application process, and undertake tasks such as supplier engagement.

It added: “A dedicated resource would be required to lead accreditation and work in collaboration with relevant colleagues in relation to supplier engagement.

“If this was a new resource, it would require a budget of £47,750.”

It is estimated that the accreditation process could take 8-12 months. It will cost £480 annually.

Aberdeenshire Council said the impact recently on suppliers and contractors due to the pandemic has been huge, and is a significant challenge, with the current focus on response.