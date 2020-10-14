North-east councillors shortlisted for national awards

Three north-east councillors have been shortlisted for awards at a prestigious ceremony.

LGIU Scotland and CCLA has announced those up for this year’s Cllr Awards, which showcase the achievements of councillors across Scotland.

Now in its third year, it aims to celebrate the contributions elected members have made to their areas.

It is organised by LGIU, the Local Government Information Unit, which is a local authority membership organisation, and the CCLA investment management firm.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

More than 100 applications were received across eight categories, with the winner to be revealed at a virtual ceremony on November 24.

From Aberdeen, councillor Jenny Laing has been shortlisted in the Leader of the Year category and will be up against Murray Lyle from Perth and Kinross and Douglas Reid from East Ayrshire for the title.

Councillor Jenny Laing said: “I feel very privileged to have been shortlisted for Council Leader of the Year.

“This nomination comes just a few weeks after Aberdeen City Council was awarded the UK Local Authority of the Year at the MJ Awards and shows the real progress we are making in improving the city and the lives of our citizens.

“Whilst I am proud to lead the council our progress has taken a real collaborative effort with management, staff, elected members, trade unions and partners all playing their part.”

Rosemount and Midstocket councillor Bill Cormie is also up for an accolade, under the Urban Community Champion category, with competition from Kim Long of Glasgow City Council, Susan Rae of The City of Edinburgh Council and Lynne Short of Dundee City Council.

It recognises councillors in predominantly urban constituencies who have “gone above and beyond in supporting their communities”.

© SYSTEM

The only Aberdeenshire Council member to have been shortlisted is councillor Glen Reid, who represents the East Garioch ward.

He has been selected for the Rural Community Champion category, for councillors in predominantly rural constituencies.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 Cllr Awards will be held virtually.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has presented this country with a set of challenges that few could have predicted.

“However, councillors up and down the country have risen to these challenges and stepped up to plate for their communities. From delivering food parcels to vulnerable residents and sourcing PPE for frontline workers to finding temporary accommodation for the homeless, local government has kept the country safe and moving.

“It is for this reason that we are particularly proud to unveil the shortlist for this year’s Cllr Awards. Their achievements showcase the best of local government at a time when the country faces one of the greatest hardships of our lifetime.

“We would like to congratulate all of those councillors shortlisted and look forward to revealing the winners on the 24th of November.”