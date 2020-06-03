North-east councillors set up new group after leaving SNP

Two former SNP councillors have launched a new political group on Aberdeenshire Council to help them deal with local issues.

North Kincardine representative Alastair Bews and Leigh Wilson, a councillor for the Mearns ward, have set up the Social Democratic group after standing down from the SNP in recent days.

Both councillors said their decision was based on a desire to focus on issues affecting their respective areas.

The formation of the new group follows an eventful week for Aberdeenshire Council where three Conservative councillors – including council leader Jim Gifford – announced they would now sit as independents.

Mr Wilson said: “We are both at different stages of our lives but we agree that we want to represent our constituents in a less hierarchical way.

“People are often frustrated by the limitations of political parties, and therefore we seek to conduct our duties with only the aspirations of local communities at the forefront of our minds.

“In the Mearns, for example, the most pressing issue local communities face is removing the obstacles that often derail community projects – the hard work of the Mill of Benholm and Bervie Skate Park groups demonstrate this – and we can best support them without the compromises required in a larger group.

“Of course, Alastair and I no longer belong to any party – and that was a difficult decision to take – but when we realised we both had the same values, approaching our future in this way seemed to make sense. It’s a new start for both of us.”

Mr Wilson called for councillors to unite across the political divide in order to work for people in the north-east’s communities.

He added: “We have named our group the Social Democratic group because that represents where both of us are politically.

“We are part of the moderate, centre-left, and I expect those values will translate into how we approach the key issues we are faced with.

“I have great respect for colleagues across the political spectrum and I feel we can achieve more, irrespective of party loyalty, if we reach out beyond party structures and focus on what is important to the communities we represent.

“Moreover, there is a growing enthusiasm for political independents – the Kincardine and Mearns area committee now almost has a majority of independent councillors, so perhaps we can do things differently.

“While political parties, by necessity, have to find reasons to disagree, we want to work cooperatively with everyone to achieve the best results.”

Mr Bews said: “I’m excited to be part of the new Social Democratic group. I’ve come to the conclusion over a number of years that party politics often gets in the way of serving the desires of our communities.

“I want to focus on issues in and around Portlethen and North Kincardine now, particularly the need for a local 4G football pitch.

“Fellow ward councillor Colin Pike and I have campaigned for this over the last year or so, and by working with colleagues I am sure we can achieve success in the future.”