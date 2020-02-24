North-east councillors prepare to make funding decisions

Councillors could hand out almost £17,000 in funding for a number of north-east projects.

Lighting upgrades at Ashdale Hall in Westhill, a new allotment at the Inverurie and district men’s shed and a new steps and a handrail at Blackburn park could all move forward.

Ashdale Hall has fluorescent light fittings in the main hall and Stage area and these could be replaced with 52 LED fixtures at a cost of £7,339.

The building is owned by Aberdeenshire Council and leased by the Westhill and District Public Hall organisation.

Councillors called for steps to be installed at Blackburn Park after a member fell on a steep embankment at the site last summer.

The local authority’s landscape services have applied for £4,428 to allow the project to proceed and it will involve the installiation of ten steps and a handrail.

Inverurie Men’s Shed hope to use £4,915 to create 20 small allotment plots along Old Port Road.

The group was offered a 15-year lease on the site which is part of an arable field which has lain fallow for over 30 years apart from the occasional cropping and grazing of cattle.

Planning permission to convert the site from agricultural land to allotments has already been approved.

The Garioch area committee will discuss the three funding bids when they meet tomorrow.