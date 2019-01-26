North-east councillors hit out at new three-weekly bin collections

Opposition councillors at a local authority have hit out at the new three-weekly bin collections.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee voted to approve a kerbside shake-up on Thursday.

Councillor Stephen Smith said he was disappointed about the new waste strategy, which was passed by nine votes to five.

He said it will reduce the amount of non-recyclable waste Aberdeenshire homes will be able to dispose of each week by half.

The decrease is due to moving to a three-weekly collection for residual waste and the replacement of 240 litre bins to smaller 180 litre containers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cllr Smith proposed an amendment to keep the bigger bins for a three-week collection with the 180l one being used for paper and card recycling in the short-term.

The proposal would have been funded in large by Zero Waste with the Peterhead South and Cruden councillor saying it would save an estimated £315,000 annually.

He said: “We felt our proposal to keep the existing 240 litre bins for residual waste was a pragmatic way forward.

“It is the approach many other councils have adopted when moving to a three-weekly collection and one which would have allowed for a smoother transition for those households which are already doing their best to recycle what they can.

“Having 180 litre bins on a three-weekly cycle is where we ultimately need to get to. However, by doing it in this way, the council administration risks alienating people.”

Infrastructure services committee chairman Peter Argyle said: “Had the partnership been serious in bringing forward this proposal, they would have raised it at the cross-party Waste Management Working Group.

“Instead they waited until the committee meeting so it seems it was a notion put together at their group meeting on Monday morning.”