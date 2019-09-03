North-east councillors discuss controversial plans for 500 homes at Trump course

Councillors have been unable to reach a view on controversial proposals to build more than 500 homes at the site of Donald Trump’s north-east golf course.

The application was due to be considered earlier this year by the full Aberdeenshire Council but this was delayed after new information was submitted by Trump International Golf Links.

The Formartine area committee was asked today to gives its view on the development before full council makes a final decision at a later date.

The committee decided it was unable to reach a view but put forward three items for consideration which were the impact on the community of Balmedie, the education provision and the extent to which the application diverts from the Local Development Plan.

The US firm wants to build 550 homes near Balmedie, 500 of which would be residential and the other 50 leisure and resort units.

More than 2,900 objections were submitted to the local authority against the plans.