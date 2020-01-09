North-east councillors asked to fund Amazon smart speakers for people with dementia

North-east councillors have been asked to approve funding to buy technology to help people with dementia.

Older Adult Mental Health has applied for £600 from the Charles Ogg Fund so they can buy an Alexa, a voice-activated smart device.

The technology would be used in the homes of people with dementia.

A report recommending councillors approve the funding bid said the introduction of the smart speakers would “enhance” daily living and “maintain independence”.

It said the introduction of the devices is not funded by health or social budgets at the moment.

The document said: “The items purchased will be loaned to people who have been referred to the occupational therapists for the purpose of testing what works best to support the person living with dementia.”

Members of the Garioch area committee will discuss the funding bid at a meeting on Tuesday.