Aberdeenshire councillors approve savings – but face criticism over job plan

North-east councillors have approved more than £20 million of savings – but have “let down” their staff, according to a trade union.

Aberdeenshire Council met to discuss the local authority’s financial position for the coming year, with millions of pounds worth of savings required.

Savings of around £21 million were needed to balance the books, while extra money has been made available for education – including for the provision of extended childcare hours.

A total of £500,000 has been freed up to support vulnerable children and families, while £350,000 will be used to expand the council’s rapid rehousing scheme.

The authority also pledged to maintain the pupil-teacher ratio and guarantee a place for every probationary teacher who requires one.

Prior to the meeting, it had been suggested councillors could make the required savings by cutting jobs.

But the ruling administration, whose budget was voted through by councillors, pledged to keep compulsory redundancies to a minimum.

However, the council will make savings through “natural wastage” of staff – such as not replacing workers who retire or leave – amounting to around £4 million of the required amount.

Instead, existing staff will be retrained and “upskilled” to take on the work.

The rest of the savings are to come from extra business rates and one-off payments from the Scottish Government – including nearly £5 million in return for freezing council tax.

Council leader Andy Kille said the budget was “designed to place the council in a solid fiscal position”.

“It is built on the principles of delivering value for money for the residents of Aberdeenshire, protecting frontline services, investing in the council’s priorities, and ensuring that we have enough tucked away for this – and the next – rainy day,” he added.

“Flexibility is the key going forward. We must have the resilience for possible setbacks, and we must help fund the recovery.”

However, the budget was criticised by the trade union Unison, which said staff are already “exhausted” and would face even more strain as a result of the changes.

Aberdeenshire branch secretary Inez Kirk said staff had been “let down” by the councillors’ decision

“People are exhausted and are struggling to meet the needs of the job in the hours they have,” she added.

“They are working their own time in the middle of a global pandemic.

“A piece of elastic can only stretch so far before it breaks, and there is only so much people can do.

“Warm words from councillors do not pay the bills. We should be celebrating our staff and encouraging people to work for the council.

“I am very disappointed the councillors did not choose to value the staff with actions, and instead chose to devalue them.”

Opposition councillors were opposed to the staffing changes in the budget.

Labour’s Alison Evison said: “Our budget proposals were about showing respect to our staff and working with them to shape the council as it moves forward and we rejected savings based on a review of terms and conditions.

“We recognise the leadership role the council should show in promoting fair work as a major local employer.”

Read more