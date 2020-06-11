North-east councillors approve creation of group to help area’s Covid-19 recovery

North-east councillors have given the green light to the creation of a new group to help communities recover from Covid-19.

At Aberdeenshire Council’s full meeting yesterday, representatives approved plans for the new group, which will be made up of elected members from all parties as well as officers.

The 14-member group will be responsible for overseeing the transition from the response phase to the recovery stage of the fight against the pandemic.

It will take the place of the council’s procedures committee until January at the earliest.

Chief executive Jim Savege presented the proposals to councillors and highlighted the impact the ongoing pandemic has had on communities.

He said: “Covid-19 has had a significant impact on communities and businesses across Aberdeenshire and continues to be present amongst us.

“We are all continuing to learn and adapt how we live and work with the reality of Covid-19.

“The council continues to learn how it adapts and changes its service delivery model and arrangements and priorities to ensure businesses and communities continue to receive the support from the council they need.

“There continues to be significant demands placed on us in terms of risks and priorities of the services we provide. There are greater demands on us in terms of how we balance our books.

“The proposal looks to ensure we make full and good use of our existing governance arrangements, including full council, area committees and policy committees.”

Council leader Jim Gifford insisted on the importance of keeping the group cross-political.

And he praised the local authority’s staff for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: “I very much welcome this report. We are still very much in the response phase of this awful disease but just about every day we are seeing signs of things improving.

“This council has responded quite superbly. Our staff across all six areas have been simply magnificent.

“We have been quite rightly held up as an exemplar of good practice and this is something of which we should all be proud, as we should with our communities who have stepped up.

“So many businesses are living through some pretty tough times.

“We are starting to see changes like recycling centres reopening and grass-cutting restarting.

“These are small steps but it is the start of recovery.

“The formation of this new reference group has been widely welcomed and it is to be accepted that it must be a cross-council effort. It’s also accepted the work of this group must be done at some pace to keep ahead of the changes that are happening and what that means for our services.”

Opposition leader Gwyneth Petrie, of the SNP, said the council’s regeneration areas would be “hit particularly hard”.

She added: “The task ahead of us is significant and it’s important elected members have the ability to oversee this process strategically to be able to adapt to any changes in guidance.”

