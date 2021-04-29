North-east councillors approve business case for school merger

The business case for the state-of-the-art Peterhead Community Campus has today been agreed by north-east councillors.

A replacement for the current Peterhead Academy is a priority in the council’s capital plan.

Now the business case is approved, officers can work up and agree funding arrangements, whilst planning for the construction of the new community complex which is due to be complete in 2025.

Residents, parents and carers have had their say in two statutory consultations.

One was on the proposed merger of Dales Park School and Meethill School, and the other concerning the relocation of Anna Ritchie Special School onto the community campus site.

The findings from both consultations will be considered by members of the Buchan area committee and the education and children’s services committee later this year.

Members of the Buchan area committee will soon need to agree on the project delivery and investment before construction of the community campus can commence.

Depending on the outcomes of the consultations, the community campus could comprise a new academy offering 1,400 secondary school places, a new primary school with 600 places, and the possible relocation of the Anna Ritchie School with 70 ASN places.

The campus may include a hydrotherapy and warm water swimming pool.

It is anticipated there will be sport, leisure and cultural facilities constructed including a new swimming pool near Peterhead town centre.