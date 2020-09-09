North-east councillors agree priorities for new fire plan

Councillors have agreed a set of priorities for a new fire and rescue plan for Aberdeenshire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is required to provide a plan to each local authority in Scotland every three years.

Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee received a presentation from Area Commander Martin Tait outlining priorities for the new plan.

It includes a pledge to focus on issues such as unwanted signals, accidental fires and emergency response.

Over the last three years, there has been an 8% fall in fire incidents and a 9% reduction in false alarms.

Mr Tait said: “It’s still far too many and we’re still doing a lot of work in conjunction with other partners to try and reduce that, but it is encouraging to know that we’ve seen a decline and hopefully that will continue.”

Committee chair Anne Stirling said: “We welcome the progress being made against the priorities in the current plan and I have no doubt that the service will continue to make inroads to tackle the areas highlighted as being of particular importance.

“I think we can all agree that the commitment and dedication continually being demonstrated by all personnel within the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service across Aberdeenshire and nationally is truly exceptional.”