North-east councillor welcomes installation of solar panels

Solar panels are being fitted to the homes of residents living in a north-east town.

The work in Ellon is being carried out as part of the Aberdeenshire-wide Housing Improvement Programme.

Aberdeenshire Council is working towards meeting the Scottish Government’s Energy Efficiency Standards for Social Housing with photovoltaic panels being one part of its programme.

The Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing (EESSH) aims to encourage landlords to improve the energy efficiency of social housing in Scotland.

It sets a single minimum Energy Efficiency rating for landlords to achieve which varies dependent upon the dwelling type and the fuel type used to heat it.

Under the scheme, technology such as underfloor heating, ground source heat pumps and solar panels will be installed to reduce the carbon footprint of almost 900 social rented properties.

It is hoped the works being undertaken will lead to reduced energy bills for tenants.

Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen welcomed the programme.

She said: “I was in Park Terrace last week and was intrigued by this activity happening there.

“I spoke with some of the residents who told me all council houses were getting solar panels fitted.

She added: “I received an email from Aberdeenshire Council and they explained that the benefit in installing PVs is that it helps achieve the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing (EESSH) which is a legislative requirement for all social landlords.

“In addition, the tenant benefits from the free electricity the panels generate, helping to alleviate fuel poverty.

“This is a really good initiative and the tenants win twice over.”