North-east councillor takes part in mental health campaign

A north-east councillor has taken part in a video campaign to make more people aware of the support available for their mental health.

Alison Evison, who represents the North Kincardine ward on Aberdeenshire Council, is also the president of local authority association COSLA.

Ms Evison joined forces with councillors from across Scotland and trade union representatives for the Don’t Stay on Mute campaign, which aims to show people suffering from anxiety and depression that they are not alone and help is available.

She said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a number of challenges for us all, and the impact on our mental health cannot be underestimated.

“Now more than ever, we need to keep in touch with our family, friends and colleagues – as the video suggests, Don’t Stay on Mute.

“I hope the video encourages those who are struggling with anxieties or isolation to seek out support.”