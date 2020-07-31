North-east councillor resigns from national park job over Twitter row

A north-east councillor has quit a top national park role for suggesting an MP should be hung from a bridge.

The SNP’s Geva Blackett is facing a probe after making comments to Andrew Bowie, the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, on Twitter.

She has now handed in her resignation as deputy convener of the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA).

Xander McDade, the organisation’s board convener, said an internal investigation found Ms Blackett’s comments were a “potential” breach of its code of conduct. The remarks have been referred to the standards authority.

Despite resigning as deputy convener, Ms Blackett will retain her seat on the board.

The row erupted after an account on Twitter suggested “dangling” Mr Bowie from the Kincardine Bridge on July 22.

The MP responded by joking the bridge is “about 120 miles from West Aberdeenshire”.

However, Ms Blackett replied: “There’s always Invercauld Bridge Andrew, never fear.”

Mr McDade said: “Following complaints made to the CNPA in relation to comments published on social media by Geva Blackett, a formal investigation of those complaints was undertaken and the findings of that investigation were considered at a meeting of the CNPA’s audit and risk Committee on Thursday.

“The committee concluded that elements of the code of conduct may have been breached.”