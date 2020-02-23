North-east councillor plants seed of inspiration for climate change

A new tree has been planted in the grounds of a council headquarters to celebrate a climate-change workshop.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Tree Champion Colin Pike planted a horse chestnut tree at Woodhill House in Aberdeen’s Westburn Road.

The North Kincardine councillor said: “This is our climate change commitment, to ensure that this sapling grows into a magnificent specimen – one which we can pass on to future generations, to cherish, bless and demonstrate we were bold enough to act now for the future.”

The workshop discussed how the council would participate in helping to prevent climate change.