North-east councillor defends investment in region’s broadband

A politician has defended investment in internet coverage in his area after a report was critical of web speeds.

It comes after a study by consumer group Which? ranked Aberdeenshire the sixth-slowest place out of 32 Scottish local authority areas for high-speed connectivity.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said; “Broadband for Aberdeenshire residents and businesses is something we have invested heavily in and it is a core part of one of our council priorities.

“There are a number of schemes designed to support better broadband speeds, through our City Region Deal digital programme as well as through our £16 million investment in the ‘Rest of Scotland’ to name just two.

“There will never be a one-size-fits-all solution in a place so geographically varied as Aberdeenshire, but we are seeing incremental increases year-on-year.”

