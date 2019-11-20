North-east councillor appointed as new Nestrans chief

A new chairwoman has been appointed for north-east regional transport partnership Nestrans.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald will take over the role from Councillor Peter Argyle, who has stepped down. She previously held the role of vice chairwoman since 2017.

Rab Dickson, acting director of Nestrans, said: “I am delighted that Councillor Macdonald has taken on the position of chairwoman, a role to which she will bring extensive experience.”

Next year, the regional transport strategy Nestrans2040 is to be published.