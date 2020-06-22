North-east council working on plan to reopen toilet facilities

A north-east council is working on options to reopen some of its public toilets in time for the hospitality sector restarting.

Moray Council officers are looking at possibilities to reopen at least some of the facilities across the region next month, in time for hospitality and tourism businesses preparing to begin trading again.

The local authority has said safe facilities are recognised as being instrumental in helping support the tourism economy.

Councillor Graham Leadbitter, Moray Council leader and chairman of the economic development and infrastructure services committee, said: “Council teams are continuing to work day in and day out to find ways of delivering services in different ways to support economic recovery while protecting public health.

“As we work towards the re-opening of the visitor economy in mid-July, part of that will be toilet provision.

“Clearly in the current circumstances this is a particularly challenging service to restart and officers are looking at a range of options. I am confident that this work will result in us being able to reopen at least some of our public toilets with a much increased cleaning regime.

“In everything that we are doing it is important that we get the right balance of easing restrictions and protecting health.”

