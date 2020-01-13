Show Links
North-east council workers mobilised to deal with fallen trees

by Emma Morrice
13/01/2020, 5:46 pm Updated: 13/01/2020, 9:46 pm
Workers at a north-east council have reported a number of fallen trees after high winds hit the region.

Aberdeenshire Council has said there is a number of roads blocked, following winds which have brought down the trees and branches.

These include the B994 between Kemnay and Kintore, and the B977 between Echt and Kintore.

There is also a large tree branch down on South Deeside Road.

Officers have also reported issues in Laurencekirk, and the A97 Banff to Huntly road.

Police Scotland has been notified.

Other trees reportedly down include on the corner of Abbotswell Crescent and Arbroath Way, Birkhall Parade and on the corner of Tollohill Lane and Cairngorm Drive.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that crews were called out to assist in Forest Road, Aberdeen, to secure a chimney pot, and to the A92 at Portlethen where it was thought a shed roof might fly off onto the dual carriageway.

They were also in attendance at Great Western Road, again to secure a chimney pot.

A yellow weather warning is currently in force for the north-east until midnight.

