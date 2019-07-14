North-east council worker awarded for 40 years hard graft

A north-east council worker has been awarded for his 40 years of hard work.

Ellon Rotary Club recognised Gordon Lawrence, an employee of Aberdeenshire Council’s waste team.

Gordon first started working on the bin lorries in Ellon, before moving to Inverurie where he collected the community’s recycling.

He has worked as an orderly around the town for the last 10 years, picking up litter and helping to keep the area tidy, whatever the weather.

The club unanimously voted that Gordon should receive the Community Service Award, which he collected in his yellow hi-vis waistcoat.

The award for “special services within the community” was in recognition for what he does to keep the town looking its best.

Aberdeenshire Council’s waste manager, Ros Baxter, said: “Gordon always talks to the public and is happy going about his work.

“I’m told he is planning to retire in a couple of years and after serving the public for all this time it will be a well-earned break for him.

“It’s credit to him that he has been recognised by the rotary club and people in Ellon for the work he has done over the years and the council is proud of his achievement.”