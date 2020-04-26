North-east council will continue backing anti-violence group

A north-east council will continue to support an anti-violence partnership over the next two years.

The Violence Against Women & Girls Partnership (VAWP) involves statutory and voluntary agencies in Aberdeenshire including the council.

It is aimed at preventing violence and providing support to women, children and young people who have been or are at risk of experiencing violence from men.

Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee was asked to consider the group’s work at its meeting earlier this month, as part of guidelines on partnership working.

They agreed the council should fund the VAWP and the partnership will present its annual report to the committee at a later date.

Communities committee chair councillor Anne Stirling said: “The Violence Against Women and Girls Partnership has been carrying out important work with a range of partners to support and protect those at risk of violence.

Committee vice-chairman, councillor Michael Roy, said: “This targeted work by VAWP is very welcome and it is pleasing to see it being given a high priority by so many public agencies.”