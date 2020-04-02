North-east council warns of road repair delays

A north-east local authority has warned some road repairs may be “significantly delayed” due to coronavirus.

Aberdeenshire Council advised defects may not be repaired in normal timescales and asked people to submit a photo and contact details when reporting an issue.

A statement said: “Due to the current situation our teams are focused on delivering essential services and therefore defects may not be repaired within our normal timescales and some activities may be significantly delayed.

“During this period, when submitting a defect report, it is essential that you provide contact details and where possible a photo. This assists us in assessing the defect risk efficiently.

“Mud/debris on our road network from agricultural activities will not be dispersed as quickly due to reduced vehicle numbers on the road, so drivers are advised to take extra care.

Road condition faults can be reported by visiting https://online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/apps/roadconditions/