North-east council ward by-election postponed

A by-election that was due to be held to fill a north-east council ward seat has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Aberdeenshire Council has stated that the Ellon and District by-election will now take place on October 1 due to the current public health advice around Covid-19.

The seat is currently empty following the resignation of Richard Thomson, who stepped down due to becoming the MP for Gordon in December’s election.

He announced his decision last month.

The government gave local authorities the power to postpone by-elections under the Coronavirus Act 2020, as the vacancy is usually required to be filled within three months of it occurring.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “If, as we approach that date, the prevailing health advice is such that the returning officer may wish to consider a further postponement, this will also be appropriately communicated to all stakeholders.”