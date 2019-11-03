North-east council wants residents’ views on bus services

A survey seeking the views of Aberdeenshire residents to identify their travel priorities and preferences has been launched.

The council is undertaking a review of the local bus and dial-a-bus services to assist the decision-making on how to prioritise spending.

The questionnaire aims to find out opinions on how best to provide supported bus services and can be completed by individuals or as an organisation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The chairman of the Infrastructure Services Committee, Peter Argyle, said: “I would encourage all those who currently use bus services to complete this quick survey, which will provide vital information for our wider consultation.”

The questionnaire will be available until December 9 by visiting surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SYRQ3QV

Printed copies can be picked up in local libraries and Aberdeenshire Council offices.