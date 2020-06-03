North-east council urges residents to behave responsibly outdoors

A north-east council has reported a number of issues around country parks and popular woodland and coastal areas since lockdown began to ease.

Aberdeenshire Council’s ranger service has been carrying out patrols around these spaces in the region and said although the vast majority of people have been behaving in a responsible manner, others have “demonstrated a blatant disregard for physical distancing and the safety of both others and the environment”.

Rangers patrolling over the course of the weekend and this week discussed the high fire risk due to a prolonged dry spell with those planning to light a barbecue, or how to safely extinguish it for those which were already lit.

However, there were still reports of smouldering barbecues being dumped, which poses a threat to the area and others.

There was also “unacceptable levels of litter and rubbish” as well as dog waste being left in sites, and overflowing bins, notably at Balmedie Country Park and the Bennachie Visitor Centre.

Phillip McKay, head of roads, landscape and waste services, said: “We have, sadly, seen an increase in rubbish left by people taking advantage of the glorious weather and the very slight easing in lockdown restrictions.

“Keeping Aberdeenshire litter free requires us all to work together and whether you are using our parks, countryside or our beaches during the pandemic or not, the message remains the same: please take your litter home with you.

“We have been carefully monitoring the frequency of emptying litter bins and dog bins in line with their use – some have been getting emptied more often while others less so.

“So, if a bin is full please don’t leave rubbish next to it, just take it home and dispose of it in your household waste.”

Some of the main issues were reported at Forestry and Land Scotland sites such as the Bin Forest, Back o’Bennachie and the Bennachie Visitor Centre, as car parks were not open.

Officers from Police Scotland also patrolled Bennachie car parks and issued advisory leaflets to raise awareness of the dangers and inconvenience of parking across car-park entrances, farm access points and private verges and land.

The ranger service said it will resume their patrols again this weekend from Friday to Sunday and said it hopes there will be no repeat of activities and incidents witnessed last week.

