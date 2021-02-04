North-east council urges eligible families to apply for free school meal payments

A north-east council has confirmed it will continue to provide free school meal payments to eligible families, urging those who may meet requirements to apply.

Aberdeenshire Council is to pay £52.50 per child to parents in receipt of the free school meals by Monday, February 8, covering the period from February 1 to February 21.

The £52.50 given is made up of three weeks free school meals entitlement at £12.50 a week, plus £5 a week breakfast money.

Further to this, an additional payment of £100 per child will be made to support families during this time.

Families who are already in receipt of free school meals do not have to reapply.

Parents and carers on a low income who are not currently in receipt of free school meals can check their entitlement by completing a form online at https://aberdeenshirecouncil.formstack.com/forms/free_school_meals_school_clothing_grant_application_form

Young people can receive a free school meal if their parents or carers are in receipt of a qualifying benefit, including income support, income-based job seekers allowance, pension credit or any income related element of employment support allowance.

Families also given child tax credit (but not working tax credit), or who have an income of less than £16,105 or receive both child tax credit and working tax credit with an income of less than £7,330 can also apply.

Others eligible includes those receiving support under part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, or Universal Credit with a monthly take-home pay of less than £610.