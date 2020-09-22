North-east council urges community groups to apply for food fund

A north-east local authority is encouraging groups to apply to its Community Food Fund.

Aberdeenshire Council is still accepting applications to the fund, which aims to provide food security to communities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, a number of groups from Stonehaven to New Pitsligo have been supported.

Some of the projects funded include the Coronavirus Community Care Group for Portlethen and Surrounding Areas, which received £1,500 to provide essential food items and snacks for children, the Haven Community Larder in Stonehaven got £1,440 for the purchase of fresh food, to print weekly recipe cards and the purchase of Co-op vouchers.

Others include Number One Banchory which got £2,000, Mid Deeside Community Trust received £1,000 and the New Pitsligo and St Johns School Parent Council was awarded £920.

Aberdeenshire Council accepts applications from constituted groups, registered charities or partnerships involving local organisations with a constituted body as lead partner.

Applications will be assessed by the local area managers office, with funds allocated on a first come, first served basis.

If approved, they will be awarded within 20 working days of the application being made.

For more information or to submit an application, visit https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/funding/community-resilience-covid-19/#apply