North-east council urged to protect workers ahead of budget

A leading trade union has urged a north-east council to protect jobs as it prepares its budget for next year.

Aberdeenshire Council needs to find almost £40 million in savings and among the ideas being considered is cutting more than 60 posts.

The figure comes from a local authority report compiled by finance bosses that will be discussed by councillors at a meeting next week.

Unison’s Aberdeenshire branch said if the administration spending plans are approved it will “make matters worse” for services.

Kate Ramsden, co-chairwoman of the group, said their members are worried by the prospect of job cuts and the potential impact on services.

She said: “The branch is warning that staff in Aberdeenshire Council are already doing more with less and proposals to further jobs cuts can only make matters worse.

“Year on year local councils have suffered cuts to their budgets at the same time as demands on their services have increased.

“Our members care about the services they provide and they care about the people the services are for. That is especially true of those members who support our most vulnerable citizens.

“Cuts to staff have already affected those service users massively and that will only get worse as these further cuts bite.”

Ms Ramsden said they also want Aberdeenshire to maintain its commitment to no compulsory redundancies.

She added: “We are also calling on the council to review any mitigations to make sure that they have worked.

“This is particularly important for a council whose workforce is primarily female, many of them in low-paid jobs that are nonetheless vitally important to the wellbeing of our most vulnerable citizens many of whom live in rural settings.”

A report into the state of Aberdeenshire Council’s finances by head of finance Alan Wood said they have to find ways to fill a financial black hole totalling £39,567,000.

Mr Wood warned it was “not possible” to make the savings target without the loss of jobs.

He said: “The staffing implications of the savings will be assessed over the coming months to determine how these can be minimised.

“Initial indications are that there will be a reduction of up to 65.5 full-time equivalent posts over the next financial year from the total workforce comprising 10,215 full time equivalent staff.”