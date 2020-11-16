North-east council trials new noise complaint software

A new mobile phone app which allows people to record noise and submit a report about it is being trialed by a north-east council.

The smartphone software is called the Noise App and will help people to chart incidents of loud disturbances from neighbours.

It allows residents to capture the offending sounds much earlier, instead of council officers attending to witness the noise or installing noise measuring equipment.

This enables officials from housing, community safety and environmental health services to start their investigations earlier and take action more quickly.

Aberdeenshire Council’s housing manager Andrew Mackie said: “Noise coming from neighbouring properties forms the majority of complaints the council deals with.

“However, we also receive complaints around noise generated from various commercial operations.

“I would encourage anyone who is experiencing issues surrounding noise to download this easy-to-use app, make a recording and provide us with the basic information required to allow us to investigate your complaint.”

The Noise App can be downloaded by visiting https://bit.ly/32GIDvk