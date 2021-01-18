Book Swap Stations: Aberdeenshire Council to work with artists on innovative literary project

Aberdeenshire Council is on the lookout for an artist to work with the fishing village of Gourdon on an innovative new literary project.

Funded by developer contributions, the Book Swap Stations initiative will encourage residents from the two distinct parts of the village – the old settlement down by the harbour and more recent housing sitting above – to walk between the two, sharing resources and conversation.

The successful candidate will work with the community to oversee the collective creative process and design and manufacture the book swap stations.

The top book swap station will be situated close to the primary school where the artist will work closely with staff and pupils, while the local community council will support the artist in creating the lower station, where the focus will be on history and tourism.

Both will be designed to be inviting and engaging while being able to withstand the challenging coastal weather.

Books will be donated by the community and the local library service, while the stations will also host important information for tourists.

Councillor Wendy Agnew, chair of the council’s Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee, said: “We have several partners on board including Gourdon Community Council, Gourdon Primary School and our own Live Life Aberdeenshire Arts Team and Libraries Service who are really excited about working with a professional artist on this project.

“With a population of less than 1,000, this is a tremendous scheme to get Gourdon residents coming together when it is safe to do so, sharing resources and becoming more familiar with one another.”

The deadline for expressions of interest is 10am on Monday, January 25, with online interviews taking place week beginning February 1.

For further information on the applications process, interested parties should email diane.henderson@aberdeenshire.gov.uk