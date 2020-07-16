North-east council to set out new priorities in response to coronavirus

A north-east council is to discuss the long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic next week.

Aberdeenshire Council will hold a full council meeting next Thursday to look at setting new priorities, agree a new local authority plan and a new medium-term financial strategy.

A series of four meetings of full council have been arranged over the next few months to set the framework for how it will adapt its approach to meet future financial challenges.

Councillors will be asked to approve the recovery plan and agree six new strategic priorities of education, health and well being, resilient communities, economy and enterprise and estate modernisation.

A further meeting will take place in September to review the council’s performance in the previous year.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Councillor Jim Gifford said: “The virus has had a significant impact on our services and our finances. It means we must look at the support our communities need in a different way – targeting services towards those areas of greatest need.

“Our council plan provides high-level direction to services of where our focus should be. When resources are stretched it’s more important than ever to be clear about our priorities and what services will need to change, reduce or stop altogether, in order for us to protect what’s most essential.

“However, we are now entering a more difficult time where the true financial impact of the virus will become clear and difficult decisions will have to be made in order to work within defined budgets.”