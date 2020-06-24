North-east council to roll out social distancing measures in town centres

Temporary measures have been approved for town centres to make sure pedestrians are given more space to social distance properly.

Aberdeenshire Council is introducing the changes to provide safe environments for people returning to our main shopping areas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Proposals have been developed with a focus on safety for people walking on pavements in Banchory, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

The measures will be introduced prior to the reopening of the town centres on June 29.

The changes which are fully funded through the Sustrans’ Spaces for People project, are intended to be flexible to the requirements of the local areas and will be monitored as phase two restrictions begin to ease from Monday.

It means the temporary reallocation of road space to create additional space and the introduction of temporary speed limit reductions. Off-street car parks will remain open.

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said the measures were designed to make sure people return to towns.

He said: “The reopening of town centres is an important step as part of the transition from the ongoing lockdown.

“These temporary measures will support the reopening of the town centres by creating the additional space required to ensure that physical distancing can be maintained, particularly around areas where queues may form.

“These are difficult times for many and we recognise that many businesses will be struggling at the moment due to the lockdown. These measures are intended to encourage people back to our town centres by providing a safe environment for all.”

Banchory

Existing on-street parking on High Street and Dee Street will be temporarily coned off to allow more space for pedestrians. The section of taxi rank closest to the Burnett Arms will also be coned off to provide more space for people queuing at the bus-stop, while the taxi rank further to the east will remain in place.

The existing disabled parking spaces on the High Street will remain in place, with two additional disabled parking spaces being marked on the north side of the road.

The changes to Banchory works initially proposed were very minor, with the retention of one of the taxi ranks and the addition of two disabled space on High Street the most significant amendments.

Ellon

A clockwise one-way system on Market Street and Bridge Street to Station Road will be introduced and will complement the existing eastern section of Station Road which is already one-way. Parking restrictions on the extents of the one-way system will be introduced to ensure there is enough space for pedestrians to use the road where necessary and to enable loading and unloading to shops and businesses.

A 20mph speed limit will be introduced on all approaches to the one-way system. No significant changes were required for the initial Ellon proposals.

Fraserburgh

Within Fraserburgh town centre, rather than close roads to provide wider footways, the existing on-street parking was reallocated for pedestrian use to create one widened path in each of the three main routes into Broad Street (High Street, Mid Street and Saltoun Square car park). One of the on-street parking laybys on Broad Street will also be reallocated for pedestrian use.

In taking on these simple measures, it was accepted that although some of the on-street parking would be reallocated it would also mean retaining three laybys on Broad Street itself while also retaining vehicular access to the town centre including public transport.

Inverurie

West High Street has narrow footways lined with shops and in order to create extra pedestrian space while still allowing deliveries, it is necessary to make it one-way from east to west and remove the on-street parking. A clockwise one-way loop will be completed with the southern part of Harlaw Road and Burn Lane.

Signs will be provided to encourage vehicles approaching the town centre from the west or north to do so via Harlaw Road. The slip road and long car park (Market Place Car Park) on the west side of the approach from the south will be closed except to deliveries and disabled drivers as this is a particularly busy stretch for pedestrians with many shops and a main bus-stop.

Peterhead

Footways have been extended in Queen Street, Prince Street, Errol Street and Back Gate. Parking will now be available for vehicles on Queen Street along with areas of loading/unloading bays provided for deliveries. Buses will continue to travel through Queen Street and Chapel Street.

Errol Street will be made one-way to accommodate the widening of the footways on both sides. A dedicated loading/unloading bay will also be located near to Marischal Street. Marischal Street will be closed to all vehicles.

Dedicated loading/unloading bays will be provided in Errol Street, Back Street and Chapel Street to aid with deliveries which cannot be taken from the rear entrances.

Back Street will be closed to all traffic except for deliveries. No buses will be using Back Street, which means a dedicated loading bay can be used within the bus-stop for the duration of these temporary measures.

Stonehaven

A temporary 20mph speed limit will be introduced within the town centre and parking restrictions will be implemented on part of Market Square, Evan Street, Allardice Street and Barclay Street.

Removing the parking will allow pedestrians to pass safely on a widened footway giving consideration for others. Two additional disabled parking spaces will be introduced in Market Square car park which will remain open.

The parking directly outside the businesses on Beach Road will also be removed to allow the footway to be widened and a priority traffic system will be put in place for vehicles accessing parking. The existing two disabled parking spaces opposite the businesses will be displaced further south on Beach Road.