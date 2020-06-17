North-east council to revise social distancing plans for town centres after feedback

A north-east council is to revise its plans to adapt town centres in response to coronavirus after feedback from key stakeholders.

Aberdeenshire Council has been awarded £310,000 from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People Fund.

The funding will cover the entire cost of temporary projects, helping to provide safe walking and cycling areas during the pandemic.

Priority is being given to town centres in Banchory, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead and Stonehaven – where various road closures, pavement widening schemes and more are proposed.

The proposals, which are fully-funded through Sustrans’ Spaces for People grant, are being reviewed by officers to take into account some of the concerns raised by key stakeholders while still achieving the over-arching aim of the project which is to keep people safe as they return to our town centres.

The proposals are temporary and will only be required as long as physical distancing guidelines are in place.

Aberdeenshire Council’s director of infrastructure services, Stephen Archer, said: “The purpose of these measures is to allow people to return to our town centres safe in the knowledge that interventions are in place to keep them safe.

“The proposals are being amended by our project teams and, although some temporary restrictions to motorised traffic will remain, our town centres will still be accessible by all modes and will be very much open for business.”

Revised proposals will be available for sharing next week and, if any of the temporary measures are required, they will be ready for deployment after July 6.